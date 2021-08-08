Flash Flood Warning from SUN 4:48 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 448 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Although its not raining in Nogales yet, intense

thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will move into the city

within the hour.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park,

Kino Springs and Lochiel.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Nogales Wash at Doe St Bridge and Nogales Port of Entry Deconcini

Crossing.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sonoita Creek, Harshaw Creek, Santa Cruz River and Potrero Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE