Flash Flood Warning from SUN 3:08 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Central Pima County

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Contreras Wash, Fresno Wash, Solano Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar

Wash, Fresnal Wash, Baboquivari Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Ali

Molina Wash, Saucito Wash, Puertocito Wash, Alambre Wash, Sabino

Wash, Mulberry Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash and Brown Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE