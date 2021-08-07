Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 2:55 PM MST until SAT 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 254 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglas, and

is nearly stationary or slowly moving south around 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Douglas and Pirtleville. Highway 80 northeast of Douglas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH