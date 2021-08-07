Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 2:55 PM MST until SAT 3:45 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 2:55 PM MST until SAT 3:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 254 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglas, and
is nearly stationary or slowly moving south around 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Douglas and Pirtleville. Highway 80 northeast of Douglas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH