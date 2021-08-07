Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MST…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still

possible with this thunderstorm.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Tucson.