Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:45 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY
WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MST…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still
possible with this thunderstorm.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Tucson.