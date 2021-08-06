Tornado Warning from FRI 6:19 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 618 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Santa Rosa, or 28 miles northwest of Sells, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

north central Pima County, including the following locations…

Covered Wells and Mountain Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.50 IN