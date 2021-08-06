Tornado Warning from FRI 6:19 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST

Tornado Warning from FRI 6:19 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 PM MST.
* At 618 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Santa Rosa, or 28 miles northwest of Sells, moving
northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
north central Pima County, including the following locations…
Covered Wells and Mountain Village.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.50 IN