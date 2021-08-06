Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST

FOR PINAL COUNTY…

At 700 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest

of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Stanfield.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 153 and 166.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 163.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH