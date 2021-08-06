Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 6:02 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 601 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Santa Rosa,

or 28 miles north of Sells, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand,

Ak Chin, Mountain Village, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH