Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST

FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES…

At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of

Coolidge Airport, or 15 miles south of Florence, moving northeast at

55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH