Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 5:18 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST

5:18 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 518 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 17
miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving west at 5
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Vail, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National Park East and Rita
Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content