Flood Warning from FRI 9:25 PM MST until SAT 12:15 AM MST

Flood Warning from FRI 9:25 PM MST until SAT 12:15 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1215 AM MST.
* At 925 PM MST, gauge reports indicated significant rises in the
Altar Wash south of Three Points, which may reach bankfull in some
spots along the channel. This could impact Highway 286 and any low
water crossings.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Three Points.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
