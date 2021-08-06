Flood Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 300 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen in

the last 30 minutes.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales and Pena Blanca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&