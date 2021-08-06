Flash Flood Warning until FRI 9:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS

EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES…

At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had

produced very heavy rainfall, with a large area of Doppler

precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within the

warning area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde

Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED