Dust Advisory from FRI 7:54 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST

Dust Advisory from FRI 7:54 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 753 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10
miles south of Maricopa to 6 miles north of Casa Grande to near
Randolph, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 176 and 194.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 153.
AZ Route 238 near mile marker 44.
Locations impacted include…
Casa Grande, Coolidge, Maricopa, La Palma, Blackwater, Olberg,
Randolph, Stanfield, Sacaton and Santan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
