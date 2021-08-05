Flash Flood Warning until THU 6:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until THU 6:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…
At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen east of State Highway 82 and south of Kino Springs Drive.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nogales and Kino Springs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED