Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:13 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:13 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 812 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Tucson
down to Rita Ranch. Vail, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, East
Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National Park East and Rita
Ranch.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 between mile markers 269 and 288.
Route 83 between mile markers 51 and 58.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…70MPH