Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 6:37 PM MST until MON 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 636 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 18

miles west of Benson, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Vail.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 282 and 293.

Route 83 between mile markers 43 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH