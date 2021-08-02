Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST

FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 313 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Dragoon, or 14 miles east of Benson, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 312 and 324.

Route 80 near mile marker 311.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH