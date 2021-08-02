Flood Advisory from MON 7:06 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. The Oracle

Wx gage has recorded 0.63 inches in 30 minutes.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Canada del Oro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&