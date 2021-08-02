Flood Advisory from MON 5:51 PM MST until MON 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 551 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&