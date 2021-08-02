Flash Flood Warning from MON 5:58 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from MON 5:58 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 558 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The Aqua Caliente rain gauge
reported 0.74 inches of rainfall in 15 minutes. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This warning replaces the
Urban and Small Stream Advisory for the same area.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE