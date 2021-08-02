Dust Advisory from MON 5:19 PM MST until MON 6:00 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 600 PM MST.
* At 517 PM MST, strong thunderstorms were generating a large area
of blowing dust from San Simon to the New Mexico border.
HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility at times with strong wind
in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 377 and 391.
Locations impacted include…
San Simon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
&&