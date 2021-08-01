Flood Advisory from SUN 3:43 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 343 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen on Mount Graham. Additional storms

are forming near Cactus Flat and Safford.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Frye Mesa Dam, Mount Graham and Swift

Trail Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

