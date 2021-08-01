Flash Flood Warning from SUN 6:03 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Valley burn scar in…
Western Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 PM MST.
* At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Valley Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through Hackberry Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Valley Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Valley Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Western Graham County
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Salt Creek, Triplet Wash and Hackberry Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED