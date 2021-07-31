Flood Advisory from SAT 2:06 AM MST until SAT 5:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 AM MST.

* At 206 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms have occurred in the past several hours with light

to moderate rain still occurring. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Palo Verde Stand,

Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin, San Luis, Santa Rosa School and San

Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&