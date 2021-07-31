Flash Flood Warning until SAT 2:00 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SAT 2:00 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…
At 1222 AM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area, mainly north of state
highway 86 or across Indian routes 15 and 34. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain with localized spots of 3 to 4 inches have fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways and streets as well as other poor drainage and
low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Covered Wells, Ventana, Vaya Chin and Mountain Village.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED