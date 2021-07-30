Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 7:49 PM MST until FRI 8:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 7:49 PM MST until FRI 8:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 PM MST.
* At 748 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Saguaro
National Park East, or 11 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, moving northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Saguaro
National Park East, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH