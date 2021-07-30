Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 5:22 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 521 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast
of Kaka, or 37 miles east of Ajo, moving west at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Ventana and Vaya Chin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…0.88IN;
WIND…60MPH