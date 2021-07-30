Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 5:20 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 519 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Ajo, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why and Gunsight.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 62.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 60.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH