Flash Flood Warning from FRI 8:47 PM MST until FRI 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 847 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South

Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson

Estates, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park West,

Summit, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED