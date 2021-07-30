Flash Flood Warning from FRI 10:11 PM MST until SAT 2:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 215 AM MST.

* At 1011 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain around Organ Pipe and southwest Pima county. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 70 and 80.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Aguajita Wash, San Cristobal Wash and Growler Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED