Dust Advisory from FRI 8:29 PM MST until FRI 10:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 828 PM MST, a wall of dust was near Bapchule, or near Sun

Lakes, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 159 and 191.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 140 and 170.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 34 and 55.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa,

Queen Creek, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Freestone

Park, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport and Olberg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

&&