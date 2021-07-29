Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:06 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 505 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 26 miles northwest

of Willcox, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Muleshoe Ranch Preserve and Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH