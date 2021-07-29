Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 1:20 PM MST until THU 2:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 119 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ajo, moving

west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ajo and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

This includes Route 85 between mile markers 38 and 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH