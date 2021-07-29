Flood Advisory from THU 6:29 PM MST until THU 8:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 PM MST.
* At 629 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon
Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park East
and Seven Falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&