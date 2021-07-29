Flood Advisory from THU 3:03 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 500 PM MST.
* At 303 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Kansas Settlement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
