Flood Advisory from THU 1:55 PM MST until THU 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 155 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ajo and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&