Flood Advisory from TUE 7:44 PM MST until TUE 10:45 PM MST

Flood Advisory from TUE 7:44 PM MST until TUE 10:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1045 PM MST.
* At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of southwest Maricopa County and southwest
Pinal County
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash, Sand Tank Wash, Sauceda Wash, Bender Wash, Kohatk
Wash, Kaka Wash and Midway Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&