Flood Advisory from TUE 7:44 PM MST until TUE 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of southwest Maricopa County and southwest

Pinal County

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Vekol Wash, Sand Tank Wash, Sauceda Wash, Bender Wash, Kohatk

Wash, Kaka Wash and Midway Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&