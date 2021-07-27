Flood Advisory from TUE 4:05 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream and wash flooding in

the area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County west of Green

Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&