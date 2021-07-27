Flash Flood Warning from TUE 5:10 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 510 PM MST, streamflow gage reports indicated water from

earlier thunderstorms atop Mt. Lemmon is currently moving down

Sabino Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Avoid low water crossings.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Gages reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Catalina

Foothills.

Sabino Creek

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE