Flash Flood Warning from TUE 4:42 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 442 PM MST, An automated gauge on the Rincon Creek reported

high flows from earlier thunderstorms in the area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Gauges reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of Rincon Creek and other small creeks

in the area.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson and Saguaro National Park East.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek and Camino Loma Alta at Rincon

Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…GAUGE INDICATED