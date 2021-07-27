Flash Flood Warning until TUE 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 247 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2

inches of rain have fallen. The Ephriam Wash Gauge recorded 1.73

inches in one hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nogales.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE