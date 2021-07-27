Dust Advisory from TUE 5:45 PM MST until TUE 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 544 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 19

miles southwest of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field to near Casa Grande to

14 miles east of Coolidge Airport, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 172 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 98 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 156.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Arizona City,

San Tan Valley, and the Gila River Indian Community.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

&&