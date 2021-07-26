Flood Warning until MON 4:00 PM MST

Flood Warning until MON 4:00 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
…FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY…
At 850 AM MST, Excessive rainfall over the weekend led to heavy flow
in the Santa Cruz River. Flow continued to rapidly recede along the
Santa Cruz river this morning, with the remains of a flood surge
pushing through the last of the river channel in southern to
southwest Pinal county. Now the water fans out into several channels
and slows down. It is not expected to reach Chui-chu until mid day
or early afternoon.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Friendly Corners, Chui-Chu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&