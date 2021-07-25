Flood Warning from SUN 8:52 AM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST Sunday.

* At 852 AM MST, Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to

excessive flow in the Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham Nation. At

Kom Vo, the stage remained at 9.6 ft and has plateaued.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Cruz.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Gu Vo Wash, Hali Murk Wash, San Simon Wash and Vamori Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

