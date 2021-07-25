Flood Warning from SUN 4:15 PM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST Monday.

* At 415 PM MST, Excessive rainfall has led to heavy flow in the

Santa Cruz River. At 4 PM MST the gage at Trico Rd was at 15.3

feet, with additional flow possible. This flood surge will

continue to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond

Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows

down. It is not expected to reach Chui-chu until mid day Monday.

Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.

* This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash this

evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Friendly Corners, Chui-Chu.

The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz

and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&