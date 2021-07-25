Flood Warning from SUN 3:25 AM MST until SUN 6:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 AM MST.

* At 325 AM MST, Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours has caused

rises on Rincon Creek. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson and Saguaro National Park East.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Rincon Creek

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&