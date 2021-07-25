Flood Warning from SUN 3:14 AM MST until SUN 6:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 AM MST.

* At 314 AM MST, Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused

rises on Sabino Creek near Sabino Dam. Flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sabino Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&