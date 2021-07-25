Flood Warning from SUN 3:07 PM MST until MON 3:00 AM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 300 AM MST Monday.
* At 307 PM MST, Heavy rain over the past several days with
excessive runoff has caused water to flow over the Patagonia Lake
spillway.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Portions of Rio Rico (including Pendleton Drive) and Patagonia
Lake State Park.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Sonoita Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&