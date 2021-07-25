Flood Warning from SUN 3:07 PM MST until MON 3:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 AM MST Monday.

* At 307 PM MST, Heavy rain over the past several days with

excessive runoff has caused water to flow over the Patagonia Lake

spillway.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Portions of Rio Rico (including Pendleton Drive) and Patagonia

Lake State Park.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sonoita Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

