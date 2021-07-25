Flood Warning from SUN 10:22 AM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 1022 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate to locally heavy rain continuing. Flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4

inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State

Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Shopishk, Dove Mountain and East

Chui-Chu.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Guild Wash, Blanco Wash, Canada del Oro, Los Robles Wash and Santa

Cruz River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&