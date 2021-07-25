Flood Warning from SUN 10:22 AM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 415 PM MST.
* At 1022 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
moderate to locally heavy rain continuing. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4
inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Marana, Eloy, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State
Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Shopishk, Dove Mountain and East
Chui-Chu.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Guild Wash, Blanco Wash, Canada del Oro, Los Robles Wash and Santa
Cruz River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&