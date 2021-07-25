Flood Advisory from SUN 9:47 AM MST until SUN 12:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 PM MST.

* At 947 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already

occurring in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye,

Casa Grande, Coolidge, Gila Bend, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen

Creek, Estrella Sailport, Bapchule, Olberg, Chandler Fashion

Center Mall, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall and Seville.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Corgett Wash, West Prong Waterman Wash, Sand Tank Wash, Lum Wash,

Waterman Wash, Arlington Canal, Gila River, Sauceda Wash,

Enterprise Canal, Queen Creek and Rainbow Wash.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&